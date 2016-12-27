It is no secret that the rumors have been swirling about wide receiver DeSean Jackson possibly returning to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Earlier this month, it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Eagles will likely pursue Jackson in free agency. In October, when the Eagles were gearing up to take on Washington, Jackson was on a conference call with the media and discussed how he did not have any hard feelings for the organization and did not dismiss the possibility of a return.

With that being said, while everyone enjoyed their Christmas Eve/Christmas morning, a former Eagles running back may have dropped a gift to Eagles fans everywhere on social media.

According to NFL Network Dan Hellie, LeSean McCoy was on Instagram Live, and talked about former Eagle and current Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso while also mentioning something along the lines that DeSean told him he was going back.

At first glance, you automatically think about all of the reports swirling around about Jackson’s potential return. If the price is right, why not? Jackson is desperately needed, and its not to say he is the only answer for this wide receiver unit but he would be an upgrade.

Earlier this morning on Breakfast on Broad on The Comcast Network , the BoB crew asked Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham about McCoy’s comments and he responded with “I’m excited because he shouldn’t have never left.”

If you want to listen to more of Graham’s comments, check out the video below:

With the regular season coming to an end on Sunday, it should be an interesting offseason for the Eagles. Will they bring back Jackson? Or was this all simply smoke and mirrors? We will find out soon in a few months.