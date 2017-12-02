Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is here to stay. This morning, the team announced that Jeffery and the Eagles agreed to a four-year, $52 million ($27 million guaranteed) contract extension.

Jeffery had somewhat of a slow start this season as he and quarterback Carson Wentz took their time to develop their chemistry. It did not take long for the two to click as Jeffery would eventually become a staple in the Eagles offense. Through 11 games, Jeffery has racked up 43 receptions for 619 yards, and seven touchdowns.

After a rather eventful 2016 off-season, Jeffery decided to leave the Chicago Bears, where he called home for his first five season in the league, and join the Eagles on a one-year $14 million “prove it” deal. Many thought Jeffery would be one of the harder one-year signees to retain after this season, however his production has proven that he’s a player the Eagles want to stick around for the years to come.

Although he’s currently dealing with a minor ankle injury, Jeffery is expected to be a full go as the Eagles enter a three-game road stretch beginning in Seattle tomorrow night.