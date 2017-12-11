A day after a bittersweet win over the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has confirmed at today’s news conference that the team will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the remainder of the 2017 season with a torn ACL.

After being hit in the leg on a touchdown run that was called back due to a holding call, Wentz was seen limping before heading out for another touchdown drive, a drive that would ultimately be his last of the year.

Initial reports indicated that Wentz’s ACL may have been torn, leaving a deafening silence across the city of Philadelphia. Today, the possibility of seeing Wentz in a uniform this year officially went from unlikely to none.

The Eagles will move on with quarterback Nick Foles, who joined the Eagles this off season for his second stint with the team. Foles had his best season with the Eagles in 2013 when he threw 27 touchdowns and only two interceptions in 10 starts.

Foles assured fans that he is ready to take over and lead the Eagles offense. With the incredible play of the Eagles defense along with the refreshed running attack with the addition of Jay Ajayi, the Eagles still have a glimmer of hope to hang on to as they look towards the playoffs.