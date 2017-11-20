Fresh off the bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles were back in action on Sunday night taking on the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles were a tad bit rusty in the first half as the Cowboys held a 9-7 lead at halftime.

However, it was a completely different story in the second half as the Eagles proved to be the better team, defeating Dallas 37-9. One of the main reasons why the Eagles were able to pull away was because of the running game.

Running backs Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement, and Kenjon Barner all played an influential role in the game, but Ajayi started the third quarter with a 71-yard run that demoralized the Cowboys’ defense. From there, the rout was on.

Ajayi, who is a Frisco, Texas native, was asked after the game if he felt like the Eagles made Dallas quit? The recently acquired running back did not mince words with his answer.

“Definitely,” Ajayi said to Jori Epstein of the Dallas Morning News. “We got it like a mindset kind of like you felt it close to the third, early fourth like we kind of had our way with them. And it was over after that.”

Ajayi wasn’t the only Eagles player who felt that way as wide receiver Alshon Jeffery said “That was easy! That was light!”

During this eight-game winning streak, the Eagles have made things look easy as they have been clicking on all cylinders.

On the offensive side of the ball, they are averaging 33.8 points and 160 rushing yards per game. Then on the defensive side, the Eagles are holding opposing teams’ rushing attacks to only 66.8 yards per game, along with forcing 16 total takeaways.

The Eagles will be looking to extend their winning streak to nine games on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.