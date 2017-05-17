With uncertainty in the offensive backfield, the Philadelphia Eagles made an unexpected free-agency splash. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles and former New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount have agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.8 million.

Coming off a Super Bowl winning season in New England, Blount racked up 1,161 yards, and rushed for a league-leading 18 touchdowns.

The power running back comes to fill a void in the Eagles offense, which is currently depleted at the position. With injury-prone Ryan Mathews likely on the outs and Darren Sproles announcing that the 2017 season would be his last, the Eagles were left desperate for a starter as they continue to groom second-year back Wendell Smallwood, and evaluate rookie running back Donnel Pumphrey .

Blount’s addition will provide a power running game the Eagles have been without for what seems like an eternity. Paired with the likes of Smallwood and Sproles, the Eagles’ offense now adds another piece to help expand their tempo on the field.