Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles had an incredible running back by committee featuring Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount, and Corey Clement. All three running backs played instrumental roles in helping the Eagles get to and win Super Bowl LII.

With that being said, it appears that one member of the committee could be taking his talents elsewhere. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Blount is scheduled to meet with the Detroit Lions on Friday.

The Lions have already met with veterans DeMarco Murray, Jonathan Stewart, and set to meet with Frank Gore on Thursday.

It is not surprising to see Blount garnering interest on the free agent market as he fills a specific need that many teams need, a bruising back that gets the tough yards and is a factor in the red zone. Even though he did not have an outstanding 2017 campaign statistically with the Eagles, Blount still came up huge many times in the regular season and postseason.

During the regular season, he rushed for 766 yards on 173 carries and two touchdowns. But in the playoffs, he scored three touchdowns, including a 21-yard rushing touchdown in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

However, if the Eagles were to lose Blount in free agency, all hope would not be lost. Currently, they still have Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, Donnell Pumphrey, and Wendell Smallwood on the roster. One player not mentioned was Darren Sproles, who is a free agent and could be brought back at any time.

The Eagles could also address the running back position in the NFL draft as this a strong class littered with talent. With the 32nd pick, they could either select USC’s Ronald Jones or LSU’s Derrius Guice, if they are still available.