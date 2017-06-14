According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles and left tackle Jason Peters agreed on a contract extension that extends his current deal through 2019.

#Eagles signed LT Jason Peters to a 1-year extension that puts him on the books for $32.5M max over 3 yrs, source said. $15.5M in guarantees — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2017

When Peters arrived for mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, he revealed that part of the reason for his voluntary camp absence was due to his desire for a re-worked deal:

“I don’t want to be year-to-year doubting, are they going to release me? Are they going to do this? Taking pay cuts and all that. I just want to make sure that I got the reassurance that I’m going to retire here, don’t have to worry about it, show up and show out.”

Peters, 35, has been stellar at the left tackle position since joining the Eagles in 2009. In that time, he has racked up seven Pro Bowl appearances, and three First Team All-Pro selections.

Although Peters has seen some nagging injuries within the past few years, he still has performed at a high level while on the field.

With the extension, it is almost certain that Peters will see his final NFL years in Philly. It is expected that once Peters hangs up his cleats, right tackle Lane Johnson will transition to left tackle.