The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they will release defensive end Connor Barwin after four seasons with the team.

Barwin’s release will save the Eagles $7.75 million in cap space heading into 2017, and the Eagles will only lose $600,000 in dead money from the move.

Since joining the team in 2013, Barwin became one of the centerpieces of the Eagles defense, racking 211 total tackles and 31.5 sacks. His best year came during his 2014 Pro Bowl season when he recorded 64 total tackles and 14.5 sacks.

Barwin saw a dip in production since the Eagles switches to a 4-3 defense, and began to split time between playing defensive end and linebacker.

Although his release will help the Eagles moving forward, Barwin’s presence will be missed by fans and teammates alike. He was regarded as a beloved locker room general, and performed many service acts in Philadelphia communities.

Look for the Eagles to make more moves to free up cap room before the free-agent signings begin.