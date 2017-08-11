Just a day after playing their first preseason game, the Eagles made a splash, sending wide receiver Jordan Matthews and the Eagles’ 2018 third-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for cornerback Ronald Darby.

The Eagles come into the 2017 season with a less than average defensive back picture, and we knew it would be sooner than later before the position would be addressed, even if it were part of a trade as shocking as this one.

Concerning Matthews, he was the Eagles’ clear standout receiver since joining the team in 2014. In his three seasons with the Eagles, Matthews has hauled in 225 catches for 2,673 yards, and 19 touchdowns. Only few receivers have put up similar stats in their first three seasons, including the likes of Randy Moss and Larry Fitzgerald.

While the Eagles seemed to lack overall at the receiver position over the last couple of years, 2017 looked to be the complete opposite with the additions of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, along with rookie Mack Hollins and the seeming resurgence of Nelson Agholor.

The Eagles stacked receiving corps along with their troubles in signing Matthews to an extension likely made him seem the most expendable to the team.

Matthews will be heading to a Buffalo Bills team who just traded their number one receiver in Sammy Watkins, likely making him Tyrod Taylor’s number one guy of the future.