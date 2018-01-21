Welcome to this week’s edition of the Eagles Weekly Recap. The Eagles are just two wins from their biggest feat in history, and the team is making strides towards making that day a reality. Let’s get into it:

This evening, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game. Both teams finished 13-3, and are coming into today’s game with back-up quarterbacks in Nick Foles and Case Keenum whom are playing in the biggest game of their careers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Keeping with tonight’s game, just like last week, the Eagles are currently underdogs, this time by 3.5 points. After right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive end Chris Long turned brought the underdog phenomenon to Philadelphia following last week’s win with their dog masks, fans and players alike are embracing the unfavorable odds heading into tonight.

Speaking of Johnson’s showing, he also released “Home Dogs” t-shirts this week. Proceeds go towards funding the School District of Philadelphia, and the fundraiser has already raised over $100,000.

On the injury front, linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring) missed practice time this week. He is listed as questionable for tonight.

A congratulations goes to Eagles’ executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman on being named the NFL Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

That’s it for this week. Stay tuned with Total Sports Live for the latest involving the Philadelphia Eagles.