Welcome to this week’s edition of the Eagles Weekly Recap. The time has finally come for the Eagles to step into their first playoff game of 2018, and the team is looking to make sure they are ready for the test. Let’s get into it:

This afternoon, the Eagles will host the Atlanta Falcons for their divisional round match-up. Atlanta is coming off a 26-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, and the Eagles are hoping their first week bye will give them the upper hand at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:35 p.m.

Speaking of today’s game, the Eagles are currently three-point underdogs, making them the first number-one seed to ever go into the playoffs as underdogs. As expected, the loss of Carson Wentz left Vegas with lowered expectations for the Eagles.

On the injury front, defensive end Brandon Graham (ankle) will play this afternoon. Cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring) are both listed as questionable. Left tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) practiced fully this week and is expected to go this afternoon.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that the Eagles will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London . This will be the Eagles’ first trip to London since the team began the international trips.

A congratulations goes to right tackle Lane Johnson and center Jason Kelce for being named to the NFL All-Pro first-team. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and quarterback Carson Wentz were both named to the All-Pro second-team.

That’s it for this week. Stay tuned with Total Sports Live for the latest involving the Philadelphia Eagles.