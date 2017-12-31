Welcome to this week’s edition of the Eagles Weekly Recap. It’s the last week of the 2017 regular season, and the Eagles are looking to sure things up as they head into the playoffs. Let’s get into it:

This afternoon, the Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys for their final game of the 2017 season. While the Eagles playoffs spot is locked in, today’s game will be an important one as the team evaluates what they have before the playoffs begin. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

With that said, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced this week that the starters will play this afternoon. With Nick Foles at the helm of the offense and the defense seeing its struggles the past few weeks, the starters will need the extra reps before their playoffs debut in a couple weeks.

On the injury front, the Eagles announced they will activate cornerback Sidney Jones (Achilles), and it is likely he will make his Eagles debut this afternoon. Defensive end Brandon Graham (ankle) will be out this afternoon.

Keeping with the playoffs, the Eagles announced that tickets for their Jan. 13 or 14 divisional round match-up will go on sale on Jan. 4.

A congratulations goes to former Eagles defensive end Trent Cole who retired with the team prior to their Christmas night game against the Oakland Raiders. Cole spent 10 seasons with the Eagles, serving as one of the stand-out defensive players during his tenure.

That’s it for this week. Stay tuned with Total Sports Live for the latest involving the Philadelphia Eagles.