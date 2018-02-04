Welcome to the final and biggest Eagles Weekly Recap of the 2017 NFL season. The big day some of us never thought we would see is finally here, and the Eagles are looking to win it all for the first time in the Super Bowl era. Let’s get into it:

This evening, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The Patriots are looking to make it two in a row while the Eagles are looking to make the third time a charm and finally bring home a Lombardi trophy. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 pm from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

It would not be an Eagles postseason game if the Eagles were not listed as the underdogs for the game. As of Friday, the Eagles stood at 4.5 point underdogs.

On the injury front, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan missed practice this week due to an illness. Cornerback Ronald Darby practiced, however missed media appearances early in the week due to an illness. Mychal Kendricks also is said to be recovering from an illness.

A huge congratulations goes for former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins and former wide receiver Terrell Owens on being selected into the 2018 Hall of Fame class. Dawkins spent 12 seasons in Philadelphia, and emerged as the heart of the team during his tenure. Owens joined the Eagles in 2004, and became a huge part in the Eagles road to Super Bowl XXXIX, including returning to play in the big game despite recovering from a broken ankle.

A congratulations goes to defensive end Chris Long who was named the winner of the NFLPA Byron “Whizzer” White Community MVP Award, as voted on by the players. The NFLPA will donate $100,000 to Long’s charity organization.

That's it for this week.