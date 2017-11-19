Welcome to another edition of the Eagles Weekly Recap. After a much deserved week off, the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles are set to head into their second stretch of the season. Let’s get into it:

Tonight, the Eagles head to Arlington, Texas to take on the now depleted division-rival Dallas Cowboys. With running back Ezekiel Elliott suspended and left tackle Tyron Smith out, the Eagles will look to take advantage of a weakened Cowboys offense. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

On the injury front, receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight. Tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) were full participants in practice this week, and are expected to go tonight.

The Eagles made a few roster moves in the past couple of weeks. The Eagles signed linebacker Dannell Elerby to help add depth for the injured Jordan Hicks. Likewise, they signed offensive tackle Will Beaty to help ease the loss of Jason Peters. The Eagles also released defensive tackle Taylor Hart.

Perhaps the biggest roster moves of the team’s time off was the four-year, $48 million deal signed by defensive tackle Tim Jernigan. The deal comes with $26 million guaranteed, and is well-deserved for the four-year pro who has been playing lights-out since joining the Eagles this past off-season.

A congratulations goes to tight end Brent Celek, who was nominated for the 2017 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

That’s it for this week. Stay tuned for the latest involving the Philadelphia Eagles.