This afternoon, the Eagles will set out to avenge last week’s loss as they take on Jared Goff and the Philadelphia Eagles. It will be the first meeting between the number-one and two draft picks from 2016 in Carson Wentz and Goff, and both are looking to lead their teams into the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.

On the injury front, linebacker Joe Walker (neck) returned to practice this week. On Thursday, tight end Zach Ertz (concussion) was cleared to return, and will likely be on the field this afternoon.

On to the Super Bowl talk that has been dominating Philadelphia over the past several weeks: the Philadelphia Eagles have dropped to number-two in odds to win the Super Bowl with a 22-percent chance according to FPI. The New England Patriots edged past to the top spot with a 28-percent chance.

A congratulations goes to safety Malcolm Jenkins, who was named the Eagles’ nominee for the Walter Peyton Man of the Year Award for his dedication to social justice this season.

