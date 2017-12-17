Welcome to this week’s edition of the Eagles Weekly Recap. Big changes have come across the team in the past week, and the Eagles are preparing to adjust as they head into the last few games of the season. Let’s get into it:

Before anything else, a congratulations goes to the entire Philadelphia Eagles team as they are the 2017 NFC East Champions after their win last week against the Los Angeles Rams. This marks the team’s first division title since 2013.

This afternoon, the Eagles will head to the North Jersey to take on the struggling New York Giants. With all the turmoil going on in the Giants’ organization, the Eagles hope to roll past today’s game as they continue their mission of securing home-field advantage for the playoffs.

And now for the news item of the season: the Eagles have placed quarterback Carson Wentz (knee) on injured reserve. Wentz underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn left ACL suffered in last week’s win. The surgery was performed in Pittsburgh by Dr. James Bradley, and Wentz opted to have it done as soon as possible in hopes of beginning rehab soon. There is no official timeline on his recovery although he will expect to miss at least nine months barring setbacks. Quarterback Nick Foles will take over for the remainder of the season.

In other injury news, tight end Zach Ertz has cleared concussion protocol. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and defensive end Steven Means both missed practice time this week with illnesses. Offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski (ankle) was limited in practice this week, however is set to return today. Center Jason Kelce was cleated in practice this week (leading to a video of him terrorizing a trash can), however he returned later in the practice.

The Eagles agreed to terms with special teamer Bryan Braman per his agent.

That’s it for this week. Stay tuned with Total Sports Live for the latest involving the Philadelphia Eagles.