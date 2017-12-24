Welcome to this week’s edition of the Eagles Weekly Recap. We are just two games away from the conclusion of the NFL season, and the Eagles are looking to make everything go their way as the playoffs approach. Let’s get into it:

Tomorrow night, the Eagles will host Derek Carr and the struggling Oakland Raiders for a Christmas night showdown. Despite barely getting past the Giants last week, the Nick Foles era Eagles are looking to add another win as they head into the playoffs.

Speaking of tomorrow’s game, a win will give the Eagles home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Birds are currently competing with the Minnesota Vikings for the top spot in the NFC. If the Eagles should lose, a Minnesota loss would be needed to secure the top spot.

On the injury front, cornerback Patrick Robinson (concussion) returned to full practice this week. Defensive end Derek Barnett (groin) and cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle) both missed practice time this week. Guard Stefen Wisniewski (ankle) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (foot) were limited this week.

A congratulations goes to the six Eagles named to the 2018 Pro Bowl: quarterback Carson Wentz, tight end Zach Ertz, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, guard Brandon Brooks, safety Malcolm Jenkins, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

That’s it for this week. Stay tuned with Total Sports Live for the latest involving the Philadelphia Eagles.