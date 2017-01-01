Happy New Year, and welcome to this week’s edition of the Eagles Weekly Recap. The Eagles are preparing to head into their season-finale match-up, and are starting to look ahead to next season. Let’s get into it:

This afternoon, the Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in what will be their final time taking the field this season. With the Cowboys locking the top spot in the playoffs, the big story surrounds quarterback Tony Romo’s return to the field to split time with Dak Prescott and Mark Sanchez. Romo has not seen any regular-season action since facing the Eagles in Nov. 2015 when a collarbone injury put him on the shelf.

With free-agency coming in a few months, there have been some players who have been the talk of the town. The DeSean Jackson saga continues with lots of speculation of whether he will make his return to Philadelphia. One player who says he surely wants to be back for the 2017 season is defensive tackle Bennie Logan, who’s deal is coming up. Also, the Eagles are said to be in talks to re-sign cornerback Nolan Carroll.

Speaking of the 2017 season, running back Darren Sproles has said that it will likely be his last. The 33 year-old has spent the last three of his 11-year career in Philadelphia, and has been a staple in the Eagles offense. Sproles also stated that while whether he spends 2017 in Philadelphia is not up to him, he believes staying in Philadelphia is the best move for him, and could possibly bring him his long-awaited Super Bowl ring.

On the injury front, offensive guard Allen Barbre (hamstring), receiver Jordan Matthews (ankle), and line backer Jordan Hicks (ankle) all missed some practice time this week. As of Friday’s practice, everyone was available with Barbre being limited. All three players are listed as questionable for today’s game.

That’s it for this week. Stay tuned with Total Sports Live for the latest involving the Philadelphia Eagles.