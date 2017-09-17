Welcome to another edition of the Eagles Weekly Recap. After getting their first win of the season in Washington, the Eagles look to continue their momentum going into Week 2. Let’s get into it:

This afternoon, the Eagles head to Kansas City to take on their former head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are coming off of a huge win against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Many consider this the first true test for head coach Doug Pederson and the Eagles. This match-up also marks Pederson’s first game against Reid, whom he coached under before coming to Philadelphia.

On the injury front, Destiny Vaeao (wrist) and Ron Darby (ankle) are both out for this afternoon’s game. Rookie running back Donnell Pumphrey has been placed on injured reserve with a torn hamstring.

Regarding Darby’s injury, although it initially looked like the worst was to come as he was carted off the field during last Sunday, an MRI revealed no major ligament damage. Darby is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks.

Following up with last week’s concerning news regarding former Eagles long-snapper Jon Dorenbos, he is said to be recovering following a successful surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm. As a result of the failed physical, the Eagles will return the 2019 seventh-round pick received in the trade to the New Orleans Saints.

