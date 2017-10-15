Welcome to another edition of the Eagles Weekly Recap. Coming off a short week, the Eagles made quick preparations in route to their Week 6 win. Let’s get into it:

Last Thursday, the Eagles traveled to North Carolina to take on Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. It was seen as a true test for the Eagles, matching up against another hot team in the NFC, and the birds pulled it off with a 28-23 victory. Check out the takeaways of the victory here.

On the injury front, right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) missed Thursday night’s game while defensive tackle Fletcher Cox returned from a calf injury. Linebacker Jordan Hicks suffered an ankle injury Thursday night, however he is expected to practice this week.

In some somber news, former Eagles wide receiver Ben Hawkins passed away this week at the age of 73. He spent eight seasons in Philadelphia, including the 1967 season where he racked up 1,265 receiving yards which is currently fifth-best in franchise history.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who is known for his great work off the field as well as on the field, spoke out about the controversy surrounding the National Anthem and the NFL allegedly moving towards forcing players to stand. You can check out his comments here.

That’s it for this week. Stay tuned with Total Sports Live for the latest involving the Philadelphia Eagles.