Welcome to this week’s edition of the Eagles Weekly Recap. The Eagles, who are currently atop the NFL, enjoyed a longer week off as they set out to keep their winning streak going. Let’s get into it:

Tomorrow night, the Eagles will face Kirk Cousins and the Washington Redskins. The Eagles previously beat Washington in their season opener, and are looking to sweep their division rivals on their way to their fourth straight win.

In injury news, cornerback Ronald Darby returned to practice this week after missing the last five games due to an ankle injury. The Eagles are mulling a return for tomorrow night. Running back Wendell Smallwood may also return after missing the last two games with a knee injury. Right tackle Lane Johnson has cleared the concussion protocol, and is eligible to play tomorrow night. In some unfortunate news, safety Chris Maragos has been placed on injured reserve after he tore his PCL during last week’s win over the Panthers.

Speaking of last week’s game, more than 50,000 fans have signed a petition urging the NFL to investigate referee Pete Morelli and his crew for their 10 penalties for 126 yards called in last week’s game. The Panthers were penalized once for one yard. The NFL has since denounced any suspicion of biased calling from Morelli’s crew.

Continuing with his efforts off the field, defensive end Chris Long has pledged the remainder of his game checks for the season to help fund education in several cities including Philadelphia. Long has also raised an additional $150,000 which will also go towards education efforts.

That’s it for this week. Stay tuned with Total Sports Live for the latest involving the Philadelphia Eagles.