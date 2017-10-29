Welcome to another edition of the Eagles Weekly Recap. With the Birds remaining at the top of the NFL, some key highs and lows had to be addressed throughout this week. Let’s get into it:

This afternoon, the Eagles will continue their home stand as they host the winless San Francisco 49ers. Although they currently sit at the opposite end of the standings as the Eagles, head coach Doug Pederson assured the media that the team will not take this game lightly. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

A congratulations goes to quarterback Carson Wentz who was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Wentz dominated in Monday night’s win over Washington, throwing for 263 yards and 4 touchdowns, and rushing for 63 yards.

On a sour note, the Eagles will be without both left tackle Jason Peters and linebacker Jordan Hicks for the remainder of the 2017 season. Peters tore his ACL and MCL in the third quarter of Monday night’s win, while Hicks ruptured his Achillies on the second play of the same game.

In other injury news, cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) has been limited in practice while linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) was a full participant. Kendricks is set to replace Hicks at middle linebacker.

The Eagles announced that they have signed tackle Taylor Hart. Hart will likely backup Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who will replace Peters at left tackle.

That’s it for this week. Stay tuned with Total Sports Live for the latest involving the Philadelphia Eagles.