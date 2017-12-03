Welcome to this week’s edition of the Eagles Weekly Recap. Still standing strong at the top of the NFL, the Eagles are now preparing to enter their toughest stretch of the season. Let’s get into it:

Tonight, the Eagles head to Seattle where they will take on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Of interesting note, the Eagles are four-point favorites on the road against a team known for being dominant at home. This is the first time Seattle will be the underdogs at home since the 2012 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

On the injury front, receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle), center Jason Kelce (ankle), and cornerback Patrick Robinson (knee) all practiced this week. Linebacker Joe Walker (stinger) missed practice this week.

Keeping with Alshon Jeffery, the Eagles made it clear they want to keep him, signing the receiver to a four-year, $52 million ($27 million guaranteed) contract extension. After a somewhat slow start, Jeffery has become a staple in the explosive Eagles offense, netting 43 catches for 619 yards and seven touchdowns on the year.

A congratulations goes to defensive end Brandon Graham who reached his first sack bonus of the year by netting his seventh sack of the season last week against the Chicago Bears. The bonus will give him $250,000, and Graham could earn other bonuses if he reached nine and twelve sacks by the end of the season. There is also talk of the Eagles working on an extension for Graham.

One Eagles player making recent headlines is safety Malcolm Jenkins, who’s Players Coalition joined with the NFL to pledge $89 million towards social efforts. The move has been met with both praise and controversy, with some questioning the motives of the coalition, including San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid who called out the coalition over its decision to not include quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

That’s it for this week. Stay tuned with Total Sports Live for the latest involving the Philadelphia Eagles.