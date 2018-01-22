Flyers Goals

Michael Raffl (9), assists: Valtteri Filppula, Andrew MacDonald

Travis Konecny (8), assists: Sean Couturier, Ivan Provorov

Capitals Goals

Alex Ovechkin (29)(Power Play), assists: T.J. Oshie, John Carlson

The Philadelphia Flyers went 2 for 2 on the weekend and those 4 points launched them into the first Wild Card spot for the first time since early November. It’s really hard not to get excited about how this team has been performing lately.

Therefore, let’s go to the takeaways from Sunday’s game against the Caps:

5 Takeaways from Flyers vs. Capitals

I have to start with Travis Konecny. His move in overtime for the game-winning goal was ridiculous. I love that Hakstol has decided to send Konecny out there with Sean Couturier and Ivan Provorov to start the overtime period in the last two games. On Thursday against the Maple Leafs, Konecny made a pass to Couturier for the game-winning goal and now Sunday, he produces the game winner. Konecny has been working it lately and it’s exciting to watch.

Goaltender Brian Elliott looked really good again in his first start in a few games. After his last start, where he surrendered five goals against the New York Rangers, I was a little worried, but he had some time off and bounced back against the Capitals. Washington’s lone goal came on an absolute top-shelf snipe from probably the best scorer in the league in Alex Ovechkin. I cannot blame Elliott for missing that one. But he made some absolutely crucial saves in the second and third periods to keep the game tied at 1 and send it to overtime.

On Sunday afternoon, the Flyers’ power play looked weak again against Washington. They had a few opportunities to get something going with the extra man advantage, but couldn’t get it done. Frankly, it looked pretty sloppy for the most part.

Ivan Provorov’s hit on Tom Wilson was amazing. He’s a tinier guy compared to Wilson but laid a monster hit on Wilson that was clean and every second of it was glorious.

The FLYERS ARE IN A WILD CARD SPOT.

The Flyers are back in action on Tuesday in Detroit against the Red Wings. Meanwhile, Philly sports finished up an excellent weekend going 4 for 4, thanks to the Eagles defeating the Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl 52.