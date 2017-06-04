It looks like another former George Washington Carver HS of Engineering and Science standout will get a shot at making the pros.

Former Tennessee State guard and E&S product Tahjere McCall will work out for the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. McCall will be working out with five other players including Derrick White (Colorado), Isaiah Briscoe (Kentucky), Melo Trimble (Maryland), Tyler Cavanaugh (George Washington), and Jeremy Senglin (Weber State).

McCall had an excellent final two years of college basketball at Tennessee State, where he racked up numerous accolades. The 6-foot-4, 160 lbs. guard was named both Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-OVC in back to back seasons.

This past season as a redshirt senior, McCall averaged 14.3 points, 5.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 32.1 minutes per game. He also shot 43.5 percent from the field. When you watch McCall play, you will notice that he has no fear driving in the lane against the tall trees in the paint and is always looking to put his teammates in the best position to make a play.

Before arriving at Tennessee State for his junior and senior seasons, the defensive-minded guard spent the first two years of his college career at Niagara University. At Niagara, McCall played in 59 games (started in 37) and averaged 5.6 points per game.

Finally, at Engineering and Science, McCall had an excellent senior year that saw him average 15.4 points per game. Also during that season, he led the team to an overall record of 21-2 and to the Public League Class AAA semifinals.

While McCall isn’t rated as a draftable prospect currently, this is a good first step for the hometown kid. If he can perform well for the Sixers or any other team that he works out for this month, you could possibly see him playing in the summer league in July.