The last time the Philadelphia Eagles wore their Kelly Green jerseys was back in Week 1 of the 2010 season against the Green Bay Packers. Ever since that game, Eagles fans have been clamoring for the jersey combination to make a return.

On Tuesday, at the NFL Owners Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie made it clear that he wants the team to use the Kelly Green jerseys as an alternate and for Thursday night games, according to Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Berman also added that the Eagles are waiting for league approval in regards to the helmets.

It is not a surprise to see that Lurie is trying to bring the Kelly Green jerseys. Earlier in the week at the Owners Meeting, the Eagles sent in a proposal that would allow teams to have an alternate helmet. Nevertheless, the Eagles withdrew that proposal among others, a couple of days later.

However, Lurie did not dismiss the idea of bringing back the Kelly Green jerseys full-time, but he wants to try it out as an alternate first.

Lurie was asked whether he'd consider bringing Kelly green back full time. Said he wants a trial run first via alternate jerseys. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) March 29, 2017

Hopefully, the NFL will allow the Eagles to wear the Kelly Green jerseys this upcoming season because the fans are in love with them and those jerseys have a certain nostalgia that brings back great moments in Philadelphia Eagles’ history.