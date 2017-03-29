It looks like it is the end of the road for former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins. According to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants have apparently told Rollins that he did not make the team.

Schulman said that after the Giants wrapped up their game on Tuesday, they were still waiting to hear back from Rollins on if he will accept a minor league deal.

Rollins, 38, did not have a great Spring Training with San Francisco as he batted .119 and only had five total hits, including two doubles against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. Despite showing that he can still handle the glove, the hitting was not there to validate Rollins making the Giants.

Before signing a minor league deal with the Giants in the offseason, Rollins spent the 2016 season with the Chicago White Sox. Rollins only played 41 games with the White Sox, before they released him in June.

Rollins struggled at the plate in Chicago as he had a slash line of .221/.295/.329 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

If this is the end of the road for Rollins, he had an amazing 17-year career, including 15 years with the Phillies. With the Phillies, Rollins was the heart and ignitor at the top of the lineup.

Over his 15 seasons with the Phillies, Rollins had a slash line of .267/.327/.424 to go along with 216 home runs and 887 RBIs. He was also a monster on the base pads as he had 453 stolen bases.

Even though Rollins’ playing days are seemingly over, he does have a potential career in broadcasting as he did some postseason commentary work for FOX Sports 1 last season.