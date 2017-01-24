It looks like the Philadelphia 76ers will be without their outstanding rookie big man Joel Embiid for the next couple of games.

Embiid, who suffered a left knee contusion in last Friday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, will not play in the next two games, Sixers head coach Brett Brown told reporters on Monday.

“We’re gonna be without him tomorrow, and in Milwaukee, and we’ll go from there,” Brown said.

According to the team, Embiid did not practice on Monday but was listed as doubtful for Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, before Brown made the final decision to sit him.

Before leaving Friday night’s game in the fourth quarter, Embiid had 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, and four blocks in 22 minutes played.

This season, Embiid has played outstanding and is one of the reasons why the Sixers have been playing better basketball in the month of January. In eight games this month, Embiid is averaging 22.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. He is also shooting 45.6 percent from the field.

Finally, with Embiid not playing in the next two contests, expect fellow big man Jahlil Okafor to get some more playing time as he’s been a constant fixture coming off the bench this season.