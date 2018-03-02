NFL Draft season is officially in high gear as the NFL scouting combine is underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. As always there is a lot of intrigue involving the combine, but this year is different with talents such as Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson garnering a lot of attention.

Speaking of Jackson, the 2016 Heisman trophy winner is the topic of the conversation at the combine as some believe he should play wide receiver instead of quarterback at the next level.

On Friday, the Louisville product silenced his doubters, making it clear that he is a quarterback.

“No teams have asked me to play wide receiver,” he said, via NFL.com. “I don’t even know where it comes from, I’m strictly a quarterback.”

Earlier in the day, it was reported by the NFL Network’s Peter Schrager that multiple teams requested Jackson work out at the combine both as a quarterback and wide receiver. Obviously, Jackson made his stance clear that this is who he is and if a team wants him as a quarterback then he will go there.

It is funny to see many analysts try to make Jackson into something that he is not based off his gifted attributes.

While he may be fast, athletic, and not the prototypical size for a NFL quarterback, the former Heisman winner proved every Saturday in college that he is the real deal and a playmaker under center.