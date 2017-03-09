It looks like there is another wide receiver gone from the free agent market for the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Rand Getlin, the Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Kenny Stills have agreed to terms on a contract. After the initial report from Getlin, ESPN’s Adam Schefter added that Stills’ new contract will be worth four years for $32 million with $20 million guaranteed.

In terms of the Dolphins, they get to keep their young wide receiver corps together with Stills, Jarvis Landry, and DeVante Parker. Stills, who will be 25-years old in April, played a key role in Miami’s offense in 2016, helping them to the playoffs.

This past season, Stills posted 42 receptions (81 targets) for 726 yards and nine touchdowns. His nine touchdowns led all Dolphins’ wide receivers as he can stretch the field and give opposing defenses something to think about.

However, in terms of the Eagles, they miss out on another potential speedy wide receiver, who could have been a huge help to their anemic passing game.

With Pierre Garcon and now Stills off the board, the Eagles still have a chance of landing either Terrelle Pryor, Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, or Kenny Britt.

Although, things could change by 4:00 pm ET Thursday as Pryor, Jeffery, and Jackson all have multiple teams bidding for their services.