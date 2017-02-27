According to press releases from both teams, the Minnesota Wild have swung a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Coyotes. The Wild acquired centre Martin Hanzal, centre Ryan White, and a 2017 fourth-round pick, for minor league center Grayson Downing, a 2017 first-round pick, 2018 second-round pick and a 2019 conditional pick that could be as large as a second-round pick depending on the playoff outcome of the Wild.

Hanzal, 30, has spent his entire career with the Coyotes, who selected him 17th overall in the 2005 NHL Draft. He was a pending UFA, who has already tied his career high in goals scored with 16 this year, despite the low assist totals. Hanzal has 117 goals and 196 assists in 608 career games, but will now take his 26 points this year to Minnesota.

White, 28, was a former 3rd round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2006 NHL Draft. He spent five seasons in Montreal before joining the Philadelphia Flyers for two seasons and the Coyotes for one. White has taken a step forward this season, with seven goals and six assists (highest in two years) in 46 games with the Coyotes. White will take command of a fourth line that needed a boost in Minnesota, and have been mixing and matching players like Alex Tuch, Teemu Pulkkinen, Zac Dalpe and more.

Downing, 24, is an un-drafted centre who was able to sign with the Wild after four successful seasons at the University of New Hampshire.He was tremendous last season with 40 points in 56 games with the AHL Iowa Wild, but has just 21 points (7 goals and 14 assists) in 46 games this season. The British Columbia native will head to the desert to play for the AHL Tuscon Roadrunners.

The move is an excellent haul for the youngest general manager in the NHL, John Chayka. Chayka nets a first-round pick, and the potential for two 2nd round picks, and a prospect for two rentals and a fourth-round pick.

With the emergence of young players like Brendan Perlini and Lawson Crouse, it has allowed Chayka and the Coyotes the ability to feel comfortable moving Hanzal for picks and not prospects. The Wild net one of the best rental players available and a nice depth piece that solidify them as a top contender for the Stanley Cup.