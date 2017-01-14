According to press releases from both teams, the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche have swung a trade, with the Predators acquiring winger Cody McLeod in exchange for centre prospect Felix Girard. The Avalanche are also retaining $533,000 of McLeod’s contract, according to reports.

McLeod, 32, has spent his entire career with the Colorado Avalanche since he broke into the league during the 2007-2008 season. McLeod went undrafted and earned an entry-level contract after one year in the AHL and ECHL. McLeod has since become a mainstay on the Avalanche’s fourth line and has 66 goals and 51 assists (117 points) over 659 games. However, McLeod has just one goal in 28 games this year, but will now provide winger depth the Predators desperately need.

Girard, 22, was a former fourth round pick in the 2013 NHL Draft and has spent the past three years with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals. This season, Girard has three goals and five assists in 35 games with Milwaukee, which is a slight downturn from last season where he recorded 21 points in 76 games last year. Girard will add much-needed centre depth in their minor league affiliate and could see his first NHL call-up if the Avalanche make more deals.

The Avalanche had been rumored to be in sell mode, and this move confirms their state of mind. Colorado was also reported to be interested in dealing Gabriel Landeskog and could be interested in moving rental players like Fedor Tyutin, John Mitchell, Rene Bourque, and Jarome Iginla. The Predators could still seek upgrades on the offensive end as they make a playoff push.