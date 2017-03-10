According to reports, the Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former Houston Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye to a five-year, $67.5 million deal. Bouye was one of the top free agent defensive backs available and will remain in the AFC South, thanks to the blockbuster signing.

The #Jaguars are closing in on a deal for former #Texans CB AJ Bouye, per @JamesPalmerTV and me. They are bringing it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Bouye, 25, is one of the best success stories in the NFL. After the Texans found the former UCF cornerback as an undrafted free agent, they ended up molding him into one of the best cornerbacks in football. Bouye played 50 games for the Texans over four seasons, recording 116 tackles, six interceptions, and a sack.

The Jaguars have struggled with a poor secondary over the past few years, and the addition of Bouye is one that could help them dramatically. Additionally, the Jaguars’ secondary is one of the youngest in football. While Bouye isn’t old, he can still mentor some of their young talented players such as Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Colvin.

The Jaguars will likely continue to pursue more help in the secondary as Prince Amukamara is also a free agent.

The Texans suffer a massive loss in Bouye, but have been incredibly successful at finding talent through the draft, and will likely seek to address this hole the same way. The Texans have cleared a large amount of money over the past few days and will become a player in the free agent market shortly, with an eye on upgrading the offense, including the quarterback position. Bouye was an unfortunate casualty of a tough financial situation in Houston.