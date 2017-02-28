According to press releases from both teams, the Ottawa Senators have acquired winger Alexandre Burrows from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for centre prospect Jonathan Dahlen. Burrows elected to waive his no trade clause and ultimately agreed to a two-year, $5 million extension with his new team.

News Release: #Sens acquire forward Alex Burrows from Vancouver: https://t.co/QFzi1Qmw3s — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 27, 2017

Burrows, 35, has spent his entire career with the Vancouver Canucks, who found him in the ECHL and was able to earn a two-way contract with the team that ultimately would begin a 12-year career with the franchise. The Quebec native will now move closer to home and could potentially finish his career with the Senators.

This season for the Canucks, Burrows has nine goals and 11 assists in 55 games.

Dahlen, 19, was the 46th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, who has yet to sign his entry-level deal. The talented Swede was regarded as one of the better prospects in Ottawa’s system, and has recorded 42 points in 44 games with the Swedish team Timra-IK. Dahlen is the son of former seventh overall pick in the 1985 NHL Draft and 17-year NHL veteran Ulf Dahlen.

To wrap up, the Canucks move on from one of their franchise cornerstones, who helped lead them to a Stanley Cup appearance in 2011, and net a prized prospect in return, who could join their AHL affiliate next summer.

The Senators, however, are seeking third or even second line production from Burrows who will provide important leadership for the team over the next two seasons. The franchise will gamble that he still has a few good years left in his 35-year old body.