On Tuesday afternoon, the Ottawa Senators struck a trade for the second time in as many days, acquiring winger Viktor Stalberg from the Carolina Hurricanes, in exchange for a 2017 third round pick. Stalberg originally signed a one-year deal with Carolina but took a step forward this season, netting the Hurricanes their 11th pick of the 2017 draft.

Stalberg, 31, was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2006 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs and debuted in the 2009-10 season with the team. Stalberg played just one season in Toronto, before being dealt to the Chicago Blackhawks, where he spent three seasons.

After his time in Chicago, Stalberg played two seasons with the Nashville Predators, one season with the New York Rangers, and this season with the Hurricanes. In 470 career NHL games, he has 80 goals and 84 assists. This season has been a pleasant surprise from Stalberg, as he has already equaled his goal total from last season (9) and looks poised to do more with a strong Ottawa team.

The Hurricanes have already netted two draft picks (2nd and 3rd round) in this draft, plus prospect Danny Kristo, and looked poised to continue selling. With a strong base of talented youngsters like Noah Hanifin, Sebastian Aho, and Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina will be in a great position for future runs, with the opportunity to load up on talent once again.

For the Senators, it is yet another indication that the front office is all in on making a run this season. After giving up a top prospect to get winger Alexandre Burrows, they have now acquired another depth forward who may bring a scoring punch to the team during this playoff chase. Stalberg will likely anchor a third or fourth line role and could matchup well with recent acquisition Tommy Wingels at centre.