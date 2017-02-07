The NBA trade deadline is only 17 days away and it seems that the trade winds are once again swirling around Philadelphia 76ers big man Jahlil Okafor. Last Friday, it was reported by Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com that the Chicago Bulls were interested in Okafor.

However, you can now add a new team to the list when it comes to trading for Okafor’s services. Per Sam Amick of USA Today, the New Orleans Pelicans are in trade talks with the Sixers to acquire Okafor. Amick also added that the Sixers are trying to push for New Orleans’ first round pick in exchange for Okafor.

Amick’s report was just the surface of what this potential trade could look like. According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, along with the future first-round pick, the Pelicans could also include disgruntled center Alex Ajinca in the deal. Ajinca has been unhappy with his role in New Orleans this season and could find some playing time potentially with the Sixers.

If the Sixers were to take Ajinca in the deal, it would be for salary cap reasons as they would be absorbing around $10 million left on the final two years of his four-year contract.

Nevertheless, if you thought that was the end of this potential trade package for Okafor, you thought wrong. On Monday evening, Keith Smith of RealGM.com mentioned that the Sixers wanted to re-engage about possibly bringing back point guard Jrue Holiday in the deal.

This is not surprising to hear that the Sixers are interested in the former point guard’s services. A couple of weeks ago, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com mentioned in his column on the Pelicans that the Sixers will take a hard look at Holiday in free agency. However, it doesn’t seem like the Pelicans are willing to let go Holiday at this time because they still believe that they can compete for a playoff spot.

If that is the case, then the ball is in the Sixers’ court to do whatever they so choose to with Okafor. They can wait for the best possible to deal to present itself as they have spoken with eight teams about Okafor per Amick.

One thing we can say for sure is that Okafor will be moved by the deadline. The question now is what will be the best deal for the Sixers to take.

Update: According to Jon Johnson of WIP, the Sixers are seeking a third team to help facilitate a potential Jahlil Okafor trade to New Orleans.