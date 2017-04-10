The NFL draft is only 17 days away, but that is not stopping teams from conducting player workouts and visits. The Philadelphia Eagles are one of many teams still holding player visits as they have a few positions that need to be addressed later this month.

One of the positions that the Eagles will look to target early in the draft is wide receiver. Over the last few months, the Eagles have been doing their due diligence, meeting with the top wide receivers in this draft’s class (Corey Davis, John Ross, Mike Williams). However, there is another wide receiver that is making some noise and the Eagles will be bringing him in for a visit also.

According to Kristian Dyer of the Sporting News, Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin is scheduled to meet with the Eagles, after he visits the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Jets.

The good news for the Eagles is that Godwin’s visit does not count against their 30-draft prospect visit limit as he is a native of Philadelphia.

This past season for the Nittany Lions, Godwin took his game to another level as he became the number one receiving option for quarterback Trace McSorley. In 13 games last season, Godwin had 59 receptions for 982 yards and 11 touchdowns, which were a career-high.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound wide receiver grabbed everybody’s attention in the Rose Bowl, where Penn State lost in a thriller to USC. Against USC, Godwin had nine receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Godwin is not the biggest wide receiver compared to guys such as Davis or Williams, but he can stretch the field and knows how to use his body for position against opposing teams’ cornerbacks.

The Eagles could use a target like Godwin, especially if they decide to address the cornerback or running back positions in the first round, which are more pressing needs. All signs point to Godwin being selected on Day 2 of the draft and luckily for the Eagles, they have the No. 43 overall pick.

The wide receiver position is not a huge priority for the Eagles, after the free agent signings of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith. However, both are on one-year prove-it deals and not guaranteed to be back in 2018.

Adding a player like Godwin will help the receiver unit going forward as after Jeffery, Smith, and Jordan Matthews, there is a lot of uncertainty on the depth chart.