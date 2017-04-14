The 2017 NFL Draft is officially two weeks away and soon enough, the Philadelphia Eagles will be on the clock with the 14th overall pick. No one really knows what the Eagles will do in the first round as they can go in many directions. However, if they do not draft a running back on Day 1 or Day 2, they could have their eyes set on a small school stud out of the MEAC on Day 3.

On Tuesday night, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reported that North Carolina A&T running back Tarik Cohen has had private workouts with the Eagles and Green Bay Packers. Marvez also mentioned that Cohen has visited the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and Denver Broncos.

It does not come as a surprise that the Eagles worked out Cohen because they do need another running back with the impending release of veteran Ryan Mathews. Also, Cohen fits the Eagles’ mold when it comes to running backs. If you are an Eagles running back, you need to run the ball well and be a factor in the receiving game.

Cohen, who is 5-foot-6 and 179 pounds, does those two things very well. At North Carolina A&T, Cohen left his mark on the school and in the MEAC.

Over his four-year career, Cohen had 5,619 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns. The 5,619 rushing yards made Cohen the all-time leading rusher in MEAC history, which is pretty good considering all of the great players who have played in that conference.

This past season, Cohen had a career-year with 1,588 yards on 212 carries and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 37 receptions for 339 yards and a touchdown. Despite his stature, Cohen showed he could carry the load and proved to be a matchup nightmare for opposing teams’ on a weekly basis.

If you were a defensive coordinator in the MEAC, you did not want to give Cohen any breathing room. Any time he touches the ball, he has a chance to make a big play.

If the Eagles want to draft Cohen, they could get him between rounds 4-7 and slowly usher him into the role that Darren Sproles has played. Although Sproles is getting up there in age, he is still proving father time wrong with every down of football he plays. However, the Eagles need to find Sproles’ replacement, who better than Cohen to be that guy.

If you have not seen Cohen play yet, check out the video below. He is an exciting player, who could be another great player to come out of the FCS.

Other Eagles workout news: