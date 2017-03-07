The legal tampering period began earlier today, where teams across the league can begin talking with free agent players and their agents. With that being known, there have been numerous reports flying around about many players and certain teams’ interest.

One team, who is expected to be a player when free agency kicks off on Thursday at 4:00 pm ET is the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have two pressing needs on their roster to fill this offseason: cornerback and wide receiver.

While they have been connected to many free agent wide receivers, there has not been a lot of noise when it comes to cornerbacks until today.

According to Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com, the Eagles are interested in Houston Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye. Shorr-Parks also mentioned that the Eagles and Bouye’s agent have spoken to each other, since the legal tampering period opened up at noon on Tuesday.

It is not surprising to see the Eagles inquire about Bouye as he is one of the hottest names on the free agent market. The 25-year old cornerback had a breakout season in 2016.

Bouye posted career-highs in tackles (62) and pass deflections (16). He also had an interception and a sack on the season. Bouye would fill an automatic need for the Eagles as he would be their day one starter.

However, that will most likely not happen as Bouye is expected to get a lot of money on the free agent market and the Eagles do not have a lot of cap space.

Nevertheless, if they cannot sign Bouye, they could get a cornerback out of Denver.

According to Brandon Krisztal of KOA News Radio, the Eagles along with the Miami Dolphins are interested in Denver Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster. Krisztal mentioned that the Broncos will likely lose their special teams captain as he wants more snaps at defensive back.

Webster, who is only 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, could be a cheap option for the Eagles and give them much-needed depth. Right now, there is not a lot of depth at the cornerback position as they released Leodis McKelvin earlier this offseason and Nolan Carroll is a free agent.

Remember when the Eagles signed safety Chris Maragos a few years ago as a free agent? It was not a flashy signing by any means, but he has been a special teams ace for the Eagles.

The potential signing of Webster makes much more sense than Bouye, especially from a financial and position standpoint.

The Eagles have been burned twice in free agency by spending big bucks on a cornerback. They do not want to go down that road again.