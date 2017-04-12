The 2017 NFL Draft is now only 16 days away, but that is not stopping the Philadelphia Eagles for conducting player workouts and visits over these past few weeks.

According to Tony Pauline of NFL Draft Analyst, the Eagles have worked out Toledo running back Kareem Hunt and have been to Kutztown University to work out small school stud offensive lineman Jordan Morgan.

Hunt, the 5-foot-10, 216-pound running back had a tremendous career at the University of Toledo that saw him rack up the rushing yards and not fumble the football once. Actually, he fumbled once in his four-year career but he recovered it.

In his four years at Toledo, Hunt had 4,945 yards on 782 carries and 44 touchdowns. This past season, Hunt showed that he could not only run the football but also be a weapon out of the backfield. He finished the 2016 season with 1,475 yards on 262 carries (career-high) and 10 touchdowns, along with 403 yards on 41 receptions.

Hunt would be a perfect solution for the Eagles’ running back by committee as I profiled back in January. He has shown in college that he can carry the ball numerous times and be a three-down back. One thing Eagles fans will like about Hunt is that he is a tough, physical running back that does not go down on the first hit.

Hunt will most likely be selected on Day 3 of the NFL draft, which is good news for the Eagles as they own two fourth-round picks.

Morgan, on the other hand, would provide great depth to an Eagles’ offensive line that is looking to get younger with talented players that can play multiple positions.

The 6-foot-3, 309-pound offensive lineman participated in Temple University’s Pro Day in March and before that the NFL combine and Senior Bowl.

At Kutztown, Morgan started all four years at left tackle as a dominating force, which culminated in him being named a finalist this past season for the Gene Upshaw Award. The award goes to the top offensive lineman in Division II.

Despite the Philadelphia native having success at left tackle, all signs point to Morgan making the move to offensive guard in the NFL. He is a good run blocker, which will help him, especially if selected by the Eagles as they will pound the football. However, Morgan will need to improve in pass protection to be an all-around successful offensive guard in the NFL.

Just like Hunt, Morgan is a prime candidate to be a Day 3 selection as well.