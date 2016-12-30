This season, the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary has had its series of ups and downs. They play good for a few games, then they take a step back and play worse the next two games.

One of the members of the secondary who has stayed healthy and made a considerable impact on the field is cornerback Nolan Carroll. Carroll, who re-signed with the Eagles on a one-year deal after visiting the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, is set to become a free agent once again.

According to Mark Eckel of NJ.com, Carroll told NJ Advance Media after Wednesday’s practice that he and the Eagles have had preliminary talks regarding a new deal.

Carroll, who also mentioned that he has a new agent, has been the much more consistent starting cornerback between him and Leodis McKelvin.

This season, Carroll has played 88.6 percent of defensive snaps, which is third behind safeties Rodney McLeod (99.4) and Michael Jenkins (99.9). Carroll has 51 tackles, nine pass deflections, and an interception.

Despite the Eagles looking to upgrade the position either in free agency or the NFL draft, Carroll still wants to come back.

“I’d like to come back, but it’s not just up to me,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

It should be interesting to see what the Eagles do at the cornerback position because they are lacking depth and playmakers. Rookie cornerback Jalen Mills, who was a seventh round pick, has played admirably but is not the only answer to the Eagles’ cornerback problems.

We will see what the market dictates for Carroll but do not be surprised to see him back with the Eagles in 2017 if the price is right.