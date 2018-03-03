It appears as if one member of the memorable Super Bowl LII ‘Philly Special’ play will not be returning to the Philadelphia Eagles next season. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, soon-to-be free agent tight end Trey Burton is not expected to be re-signed by the Eagles.

Rapoport also reported that Burton does have a lot of interest around the league as 16 teams have checked in on him. This is not the first that we heard about the 26-year-old tight possibly going somewhere this offseason.

Last Friday, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reported something similar in regards to Burton’s free agency status.

“The Eagles have made an offer that Burton “didn’t consider serious,” and unless the offer is sweetened, Burton likely will sign with another team, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told NJ Advance Media.”

However, it does not come as a surprise that the Eagles will not be able to retain Burton. Currently, they are $10 million over the salary cap and will have decisions to make on other players such as linebacker Nigel Bradham, wide receiver Torrey Smith, left tackle Jason Peters and running back LeGarrette Blount.

The fifth-year tight end had a breakout season in 2017, becoming more of a weapon in the Eagles’ offense. Burton had 23 receptions for 248 yards and five touchdowns. He also played 26.5 percent of offensive and 67.4 percent of special teams’ snaps.

According to Spotrac, the former University of Florida product could possibly receive a three-year, $21 million deal in free agency.

The Eagles, on the other hand, will most likely address the tight end position in the NFL draft. At the NFL combine, they have interviewed five tight ends, including South Dakota State’s Dallas Goedert, who would be a great fit next to Zach Ertz.