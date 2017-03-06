NFL free agency is only three days away, but the rumor mill and trade winds are blowing. The Philadelphia Eagles have been linked to many wide receivers this offseason and are looking to make a splash when the new league year opens at 4:00 pm ET on Thursday.

However, they could move one of their starting wide receivers, if a good deal presents itself.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, if a team makes a solid offer for wide receiver Jordan Matthews, the Eagles are open to moving him.

Robinson also mentioned backup Chase Daniel in the report, which is not surprising to hear as there were reports last week about him garnering interest around the league.

Nevertheless, it is surprising to hear that the Eagles would be open to moving Matthews. Matthews, who recently just wrapped up his third NFL season, had another productive year. This past season, he had 73 receptions for 804 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite Matthews not replicating his success from 2015, he was still the Eagles’ best wide receiver in 2016.

If the Eagles were to move him, their wide receiver unit would take a huge hit as Matthews is a weapon in the slot, his natural position. In 2016, Matthews played 74.5 percent of offensive snaps, which was second behind Nelson Agholor, who played 77.9 percent of offensive snaps.

However, just like Agholor, Matthews has shown the inability to catch the football consistently. Over his three-year career, Matthews has dropped many footballs that have hit him squarely in the hands.

Thus far, we have not heard about the Eagles engaging in contract extension talks with Matthews, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2017 season. It would be interesting to see what type of offers the Eagles could get for Matthews.

Currently, the New Orleans Saints want a first round pick for their young wide receiver Brandin Cooks. If Cooks is commanding a first-round pick, you would think that Matthews would command at least a second-round pick.

However, while this report about the Eagles moving Matthews is shocking, do not expect them to move him. The Eagles would be foolish to trade their best wide receiver while depleting their unit as a whole.

The Eagles will keep Matthews and pair him with whoever they sign in free agency or take in the NFL draft.