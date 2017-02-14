This past season, the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver unit was inconsistent, to say the least. Third-year wide receiver Jordan Matthews took another step in his development, recording 73 receptions for 804 yards and three touchdowns, while second-year players such as Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham took a step back.

With Matthews being the only reliable option at wide receiver for quarterback Carson Wentz, it is no wonder why the Eagles are looking to upgrade the position either in free agency or the draft.

Over the past few weeks and months, the rumors have been swirling regarding the Eagles’ pursuit of wide receivers DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, and Kenny Stills. However, all three of those players could wind up re-signing with their respective teams.

If that does happen, the Eagles could eye NFC East foe, Victor Cruz. On Monday, the New York Giants released Cruz along with veteran running back Rashad Jennings. Cruz is another cap casualty as he was due to count towards $9.4 million of the Giants’ salary cap.

With the Giants releasing Cruz, they will free up $7.5 million in cap space.

Cruz is a perfect short-term option for the Eagles as he can catch the ball and be a factor in the middle of the field. Despite his lack of production this past season, Cruz has shown over his career at he can be a playmaker.

Before suffering a horrific knee injury in 2015, Cruz had three straight seasons where he had close to or more than 100 receptions. In 2011, he had 82 receptions (131 targets) for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns. Then in 2012, Cruz followed up that performance with 86 receptions (143 targets) for 1,092 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This past season, however, Cruz struggled as he had to play on the outside with the emergence of rookie wide receiver Sterling Shepard in the slot. Cruz finished with 39 receptions for 586 yards and a touchdown.

Adding Cruz to the Eagles’ wide receiver unit would be a low-risk, high reward signing. Since he is already 30 years old, the Eagles will not and should not break the bank for him. A two-year deal should suffice for a player, who has a lot to prove especially with his injury history.

Finally, the addition of Cruz will give Wentz another reliable option in the slot and help Matthews on the outside. If the Eagles strike out on Jeffery, Jackson, and Stills, keep your eye on Cruz to be one of their potential targets.