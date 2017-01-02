On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles finished the 2016 season with a record of 7-9. Despite starting off the season 3-0 and coming back down to Earth, they will not make any drastic leadership changes no time soon.

According to Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer, a team source told him that the Eagles will retain head coach Doug Pederson, executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman, and vice president of player personnel Joe Douglass.

This report does not come as a surprise as this was Pederson’s first year as an NFL head coach, after being an offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs for three years. Pederson, who has shown his flaws as a head coach, especially when it comes to play-calling, will get another shot next season to improve.

“I think as a coach, I’ve grown this season in the play-calling realm and utilizing some personnel and getting some young players on the football field,” he said. “I’m still the same guy as when I started back in September, and maybe just a little thicker skin dealing with [the media]. But other than that, nothing much has changed.”

Roseman, on the other hand, has been with the organization since 2000, and some feel like it’s time for him to move on based on the lack of playmakers at the wide receiver and cornerback positions. However, Roseman orchestrated two excellent trades in 2016 to acquire the second overall pick in the NFL draft to get quarterback Carson Wentz and then before the regular season started, traded veteran quarterback Sam Bradford to the Minnesota Vikings for the No.14 or No. 15th overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Roseman was able to get the franchise its quarterback in 2016, but now it will be his and Douglass’s job to give Wentz weapons at wide receiver and running back to succeed in 2017.

The Eagles hope the 2017 season is much better than 2016 as they were without Lane Johnson for 10 games and a lack of playmakers. If Johnson can stay out of trouble, the Eagles fix their positions of need, and Wentz takes another step in his development, then a 2017 playoff berth is not out of the question.