NFL free agency is set to kick off at 4:00 pm ET on Thursday. However, since the legal tampering period began on Tuesday at noon, the rumor mill has heated up, especially in regards to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Over the past 24-48 hours, the Eagles have been linked to every big name wide receiver on the free agent market. From Alshon Jeffery to Kenny Britt, each of those wide receivers can be a huge help to the Eagles’ passing game.

Nevertheless, it looks as if the Eagles will be not adding Jeffery nor bringing back DeSean Jackson.

According to Ben Allbright of 104.7 FM in Denver, the Eagles will sign Britt, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sign DeSean Jackson. It was reported on Monday by ESPN.com’s Tim McManus, that the Eagles are expected to show interest in Britt, who had a career year in 2016 with the Los Angeles Rams.

This past season, Britt posted career-highs in receptions (68) and yards (1,002). He also had five touchdowns, despite having two different quarterbacks under center.

The potential addition of Britt, gives quarterback Carson Wentz a big body target on the outside, who can also stretch the field.

Britt, who is 6-foot-3 and 223 pounds, will provide the Eagles a red zone threat as he knows to use his body against smaller cornerbacks.

Earlier this week, it was reported by Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports that Britt is expected to get a contract between $6M-$8M per year. If that is the case, then the Eagles are getting a great deal for a wide receiver, who isn’t a sexy name but will get the job done.

Jackson, on the other hand, is the perfect complement to Mike Evans, who is continuing to get better each season. Jackson will be another explosive weapon for quarterback Jameis Winston and hopefully help propel them to the playoffs.

It should be interesting to see when the clock strikes 4:00 pm ET on Thursday, if Britt is in Eagles’ green and Jackson is in Buccaneers’ pewter red.