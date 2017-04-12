If the Philadelphia Eagles somehow miss out on the top three wide receivers in this draft or decide that they do not like any of the cornerbacks nor running backs in the first round, then they might set their eyes on the defensive line.

According to Tim McManus of the ESPN.com, the Eagles have worked out University of Missouri defensive end Charles Harris.

Harris comes from a football program in Missouri, which has produced outstanding playmakers on the defensive line over the years. Players such as Justin Smith, Aldon Smith, Sheldon Richardson, Shane Ray, and Markus Golden were all drafted and have made an impact in the NFL on their respective teams.

Unlike Golden, Justin Smith, Aldon Smith, Richardson, and Ray were all drafted in the first round. It seems like Harris could potentially follow in their footsteps as he is a projected first-round pick. In a draft class, that is heavy at wide receiver, running back, and cornerback,

In a draft class, that is heavy at wide receiver, running back, and cornerback, a player such as Harris may not get the same fanfare as a Derek Barnett or Solomon Thomas, who are top-tier defensive ends as well.

This past season as a junior, Harris had 61 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. He has a knack for getting to the quarterback and causing havoc in the backfield.

While his numbers this past season were great, Harris’ sophomore season in 2015 was just as good or even better. In 2015, he compiled 56 total tackles and seven sacks but had an eye-popping 18.5 tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-3, 253-pound defensive end would be a solid fit for the Eagles defense as he played in a 4-3 defense at Missouri.

According to his draft profile on NFL.com, Lance Zierlein compared him to former Eagle Connor Barwin, which is not a bad comparison at all. While Barwin did not have much success in Jim Schwartz’s 4-3 defense, he was still an effective player with the Eagles.

Harris would provide much-needed help on the other side of Brandon Graham, as Vinny Curry has not lived up to the expectations that come with signing a contract extension.

If you haven’t seen Harris play, check out the video below. You will not be disappointed.