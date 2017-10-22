Oilers Goals

Patrick Maroon (2), unassisted

Flyers Goals

Claude Giroux (5)(PP), assists: Wayne Simmonds, Shayne Gostisbehere

Wayne Simmonds (5), assist: Valterri Flippula, Jori Lehtera

It was a matinee game at the Wells Fargo Center and just when you think you’re going to see Manning vs. McDavid Round 3, Brandon Manning was scratched. But that storyline wasn’t fantastic anyway, as the Flyers earned their 5th win of the season and are now 3-1 on the 5-game homestand.

Here are five takeaways from Saturday afternoon’s game.

5 Takeaways from Flyers vs. Oilers

Wayne Simmonds is really just so clutch it hurts. He currently has four of the Flyers’ five game-winning goals this season and Saturday afternoon’s goal was no different. The game-winner came from a lot of patience. He’s been injured with a lower-body injury and was hit in the face with a rogue stick in the Predators game. Nevertheless, he’s been a bit banged up, but keeps going out every game and fighting. That man is a legend.

The Flyers were a different team in all three periods on Saturday afternoon. They looked aggressive and made some great shots on net in the first period, but the second period just looked way too sloppy, especially against the talent that is on the Oilers’ roster. There were many turnovers in the neutral zone and the Flyers spent too much of the second period in their own zone. It was a mix of both periods in the third for the Flyers, but they were able to be patient and scored the game-winning goal.

Shayne Gostisbehere and Robert Hagg had the tough task of taking care of Connor McDavid and the top line for the Oilers, but they really did a fantastic job. Hagg had a bunch of great hits, blocks on shots and also made a great pass to Jori Lehtera that led to the game-winning goal. He was also smart to just hold onto the puck for as long as he could at the end of the game. The pairing of Hagg and Gostisbehere is definitely the Flyers’ top defensive pairing this season. It’s incredibly important to see how Gostisbehere has been able to be a part of the offense, especially with a partner like Hagg who is playing so well.

Heading into Saturday afternoon’s game, the Oilers led the league in shots with about 42 on net, but only averaged about 2.17 goals per game, third worst in the league. The Flyers held the Oilers to just 24 shots in this one. Not bad.

Connor McDavid is certainly an impressive player, it’s hard to argue that. However, the Flyers were able to hold him to four shots on goal in his total 22 minutes on the ice. The Flyers usually seem to have a good handle when it comes to McDavid and seeing that the first and fourth lines took a majority of the shifts against his line, it was a good sight. Couturier and Laughton were good against him as well, along with the defensive line of Ghost and Hagg.

Additional Notes

Jordan Weal and Taylor Leier did not play in Saturday’s game. Both were listed with injuries and considered day-to-day. Matt Read replaced Taylor Leier on the fourth line.

Star of the Game

As if it would be anyone else, hop aboard the Wayne Train.

Flub of the Game

The Oilers scored their only goal of the game on some sloppy play by the Flyers and a rookie mistake by Nolan Patrick. It’s a goal that Brian Elliott should have been able to grab.

Flyers finish their five-game homestand against the injury-plagued Anaheim Ducks, who they have already faced and beaten this season on Tuesday. The Flyers have a chance to take the season series and move to 4-1 on the homestand.