Maple Leafs Goals

Nazem Kadri (5), assists: Josh Leivo, Auston Matthews

Nazem Kadri (6), assist: Connor Brown

Flyers Goals

Brandon Manning (1), assists: Taylor Leier, Scott Laughton

Jake Voracek (2), assists: Radko Gudas, Sean Couturier

Valtteri Filppula (5) (Power Play), assists: Travis Konecny, Shayne Gostisbehere

Claude Giroux (6), assist: Brandon Manning, Jake Voracek

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Flyers got a must-needed win over the Toronto Maple Leafs order to salvage their road trip.

Here are five takeaways from the Flyers’ latest victory:

5 Takeaways from Flyers vs. Maple Leafs

The first period was played a lot better in this one compared to the last two games, where the Flyers let their opponents score four goals in their previous two games. They had some very good shifts in the offensive zone, including a very speedy looking Travis Konecny taking shots on the third line. They also played some really good defense, including killing off a Leafs’ power play (Toronto is third in the league on the PP). However, the Flyers did give up a goal in the first period off an incredible pass from Auston Matthews to Nazem Kadri where Brian Elliott thought Matthews would take the shot. Coming into Saturday’s game, the Maple Leafs led the league with 19 first period goals and for the Flyers to be able to hold them to just one goal in the opening period was a good sign. The Flyers did bounce back with two goals, one scored by Brandon Manning (a make-up from Thursday night) and Jake Voracek (2 in a row!!).

Auston Matthews is certainly an impressive player, probably Top-5 in the league and the Flyers were able to limit him to an assist and three shots on goal. He went +2 for this game. He got some pretty good shots on Elliott and probably should have taken the shot on the first goal of the game for Toronto. It shows just how well the Flyers have done stopping opposing team’s star players like Matthews, McDavid, and Ovechkin. Hmm…maybe it has something to do with the Flyers top line center?

Brian Elliott had a night that he and the Flyers desperately needed. He stopped a total of 30 shots on net and only let in two, both of which were very impressive goals from the Maple Leafs. The one save that stood out to me the most was a save that he made on William Nylander in the third period to prevent a goal. Nylander should have had Elliott beat, but he made a fantastic effort in net. He also made some big and key saves that were able to help the Flyers keep their lead throughout the game. After the incredibly disappointing efforts by both goaltenders in the last two games, it was nice to see Elliott have a solid game. Not a fantastic one, but a night that the Flyers desperately needed from their veteran goaltender.

One of the most impressive things from this game was the Flyers’ penalty kill. They were up against the third-best power play unit in the league and managed to stop all three chances that they were up against including a 5-on-3 when Shayne Gostisbehere and Robert Hagg were both penalized at the end of the first period. Sean Couturier won a crucial faceoff on the 5-on-3 to clear the puck and effectively end the Maple Leafs’ first part of the power play and the Flyers were able to easily clear the second part.

With three minutes left in the third period, the Maple Leafs decided to take out Fredrick Andersen to get an opportunity for an extra scorer, it was a little bit of risky move from head coach Mike Babcock. The Maple Leafs were certainly very aggressive in the last few minutes of the game and Elliott managed to stand tall. Very good defensive work from the Flyers.

Additional Notes

Nolan Patrick was out again for this game against the Maple Leafs and is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. If I had to make a guess, he’ll most likely be out Monday as well vs. the Arizona Coyotes.

Shayne Gostisbehere was injured in the second period after taking a hit into the boards by Leo Komarov. Komarov was not penalized for the hit and it was not a good look for the refs to ignore the call.He played a few shifts in the second period but did not return for the third period. He is currently listed with an upper-body injury. This will be drastic to the Flyers if this is a big injury. Look for the return of Sam Morin on Monday night even if Ghost can go.

Flyers are 5-0-0 when Claude Giroux scores in the game. In case you wanted to know that stat.

The Arizona Coyotes played the New Jersey Devils (who are surprisingly good right now) also on Saturday. They lost 4-3 and will be winless heading into Monday night’s game at the Wells Fargo Center. Who is ready for Ghosts of Flyers past?

Star of the Game

Jake Voracek! He scored for his second straight game and had an assist on Claude Giroux’s goal. Watch out, Scoracek is on fire.

Flub of the Game

I’m not sure if there is a flub of the game for the Flyers. It was a well-played hockey game that they desperately needed to win. I’ll leave them alone for now.

As I mentioned earlier, the Flyers are facing the winless Coyotes on Monday, right before Halloween as they split their short Canadian road trip.