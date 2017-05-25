When NBA free agency begins in July, the Philadelphia 76ers could have their eyes on another point guard, not named Kyle Lowry.

According to Michael Kaskey-Blomain of 97.3 FM ESPN, the Sixers will pursue San Antonio Spurs point guard Patty Mills in the offseason. Mills, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, had an excellent 2016-17 campaign.

This season, Mills averaged 9.5 points and a career-high 3.5 assists in 21.9 minutes per game. He also shot 43.9 percent from the field and a ridiculous 41.3 percent from three-point range. The last time Mills shot over 40 percent from three-point range happened back in the 2013-14 season (42.5%).

Mills should be a hot commodity in free agency as over the past few years with the Spurs, he has been a consistent player on both sides of the ball. In this year’s playoffs, Mills started in the Spurs’ last six games as Tony Parker suffered a debilitating quad injury.

In those six playoff games, Mills averaged 10.8 points, but shot 34.9 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from three-point range. Even though those shooting percentages may not look appealing, you have to remember that the Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard for the majority of the Western Conference finals.

Therefore, someone had to take the shots and try to generate some kind offense against the vaunted Golden State Warriors.

However, going back to the Sixers’ interest in Mills, he would fit in perfectly with what they are trying to do on offense. While Mills can handle the ball and potentially start for the Sixers. His first job would be to provide the team with some more outside scoring as they are trying to surround Ben Simmons with shooters.

Last offseason, the Sixers added combo guard Jerryd Bayless, who can not only dial it up from distance but can play off the ball as well. Mills can do the same thing, which will cause fits for opposing teams.

Nevertheless, while everyone may be gushing over the idea of Kyle Lowry coming back home, do not forget about Mills. He could come at a reasonable price for a Sixers’ team primed to take that next step.